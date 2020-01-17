What Will 2020 Taste Like? Flavor Trends Revealed

Americans may experience some new, never-before-tasted flavors in 2020 according to Les Dames D’Escoffier, a group of professional women leaders in the food industry.

Middle Eastern flavors will spice up palates in 2020, with piri piri chili peppers from Africa, and a spice blend of black pepper, cloves, cardamom and more called baharat used more often in restaurants.

Citruses will expand in 2020 with the yuzu, a hybrid orange found Korean cuisine and the super-sour kumquat giving 2020 dishes some pucker power.

A flavor from an older generation will also make a comeback in 2020; the elderflower. After Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding cake featured elderflower, the floral flavor has gained popularity in cocktails.

