What? "You Say" Lauren Daigle's tied a chart record?

Lauren Daigle's Grammy-winning smash "You Say" has been in the top three on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart for 20 weeks, but it's just notched a new milestone on a different chart.

"You Say" has tied the record for the most weeks at number one on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart, leading the tally for an amazing 61 weeks. That ties the run set by Hillsong United's "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)," which also spent 61 weeks at number one starting back in December of 2013.

"You Say" is from Lauren's Grammy-winning album Look Up Child, which also spun off her current single, "Rescue."

Meanwhile, Lauren's first-ever headlining arena tour gets underway January 18 in Melbourne, Australia, and gets to North America starting February 20 in Pensacola, Florida. The tour will close in Lauren's hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana with a show at the CAJUNDOME on July 18. Tickets are on sale now.

