What's age got to do with it? Tina Turner celebrates the big 8-0 with greetings from famous fans

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesNow in her eighth decade, Tina Turner continues to be, simply, the best.

Today, November 26, marks the 80th birthday of "rock's greatest survivor," as one British paper put it. Last year, the legendary enteratiner put out a new memoir, Tina Turner: My Love Story, and a musical based on her life is now running on Broadway, and is garnering rave reviews.

In a video montage fans, Tina declares, "Yes, I'm 80!" followed by a montage of greetings by famous fans, including The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, The Beatles' Ringo Starr, BeBe Winans, Bryan Adams, Deborah Cox, The Who's Pete Townshend, Nile Rodgers and the cast members of the various productions of the Tina Turner musical.

In a YouTube message, Tina declares, "What did I think....how did I think I would be at 80? Not like this!"

"How is this? Well, I look great," she laughs. "I feel good. I've gone through some very serious sicknesses that I'm overcoming. So it's like having a second chance at life. I'm happy to be an 80-year-old woman."

Here's a look at some of the diva's accomplishments over the years:

Singles

1 U.S. number 1 single

6 U.S. top 10 singles

3 U.S. top 10 albums



Albums

Private Dancer – 5x Multi-Platinum

Break Every Rule - Platinum

Simply The Best – Platinum

All The Best – Platinum

What’s Love Got To Do With It (Soundtrack) – Platinum

Foreign Affair - Gold



Awards

12 Grammy Awards in total:

-8 Grammys – including 3 in one night in 1985

-3 Grammy Hall of Fame Awards

-Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee – 1991

Kennedy Center Honors

Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame & St. Louis Walk of Fame

Rolling Stone Magazine - #17 in 100 Greatest Singers of All Time

Rolling Stone Magazine - #63 in 100 Greatest Artists of All Time

In the UK, she is the first female artist to have a top 40 hit in six consecutive decades

