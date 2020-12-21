What’s Coming To Netflix In January 2021?

Netflix has just announced what is coming to the streaming platform next month, which should totally have you ready to leave 2020 behind. The third season of Cobra Kai is set to kick off January, along with part 3 of Matt Groening’s adult-animated fantasy series, Disenchantment on the 15th. Looking for movies? Goodfellas and Catch Me If You Can will be there on New Year’s Day. A bunch of originals are dropping too, including History of Swear Words, ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3, and CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy. What are you excited to watch in the new year?