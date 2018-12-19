What’s Coming to Netflix January 2019

January is a big month for Netflix Originals with 35 new shows and movies coming out in 30 days! There are also some big blockbusters coming to kick off 2019 including Solo: A Star Wars Story, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, the entire Indiana Jones Series and Disney/Pixar’s The Incredibles 2. Here is the full list of everything coming in January.
Jan 1st
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk Down
City of God
COMEDIANS of the world– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Pan’s Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
Jan 2nd
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Jan 4th
And Breathe Normally– NETFLIX FILM
Call My Agent!: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Potro: Unstoppable– NETFLIX FILM
Lionheart– NETFLIX FILM
Jan 9th
GODZILLA The Planet Eater– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Jan 10th
When Heroes Fly– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan 11th
Friends from College: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Solo– NETFLIX FILM
The Last Laugh– NETFLIX FILM
Jan 15th
Revenger– NETFLIX FILM
Jan 16th
American Gangster
Jan 17th
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Jan 18th
Carmen Sandiego– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Close– NETFLIX FILM
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GIRL– NETFLIX FILM
Grace and Frankie: Season 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
IO– NETFLIX FILM:
Soni– NETFLIX FILM
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan 21st
Justice– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan 24th
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Jan 25th
Animas– NETFLIX FILM
Black Earth Rising– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Polar– NETFLIX FILM
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan 27th
Z Nation: Season 5
Jan 29th
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
Jan 30th
Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2