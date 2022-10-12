What’s Green Day teasing for ‘Nimrod﻿’ album’s 25th anniversary?

Reprise Records

Is Green Day planning something for the 25th anniversary of Nimrod?

The band’s 1997 album celebrates the milestone this Friday, October 14. In a tweet Tuesday, Billie Joe Armstrong and company teased the occasion, writing, “Someone’s got a VERY big birthday on Friday…any guesses who??!”

The tweet is also accompanied by an image featuring the Roman numeral for 25, XXV.

Nimrod is Green Day’s fifth studio album, which has been certified double Platinum by the RIAA. It spawned the singles “Hitchin’ a Ride” and “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” which, despite being originally written as a breakup song, has become a staple of high school proms and graduations.

Meanwhile, Green Day is set to headline the 2023 edition of Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival on October 21 of next year.

