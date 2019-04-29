What’s In Your Lunch Today? This Is Mine!

While Sammy from 103.1 WIRK tries to steal my lunch…take a look at it. Does it look healthy to you? Ham sandwich, grapes, carrots, Doritos (of course), oreo cookies and a Diet Coke! YUMMMMM!

Well times have changed from the days when we carried lunch to school. Administrators now check what parents are packing, criticizing the content when it doesn’t match guidelines!

A mother in Australia had her child’s lunchbox sent back along with what she calls a “condescending” note, declaring her sausage rolls were not healthy enough.

The paper, which she shared to Facebook, read, “There were lots of great choices in this lunchbox however sausage rolls [are] too high in fat… (Please provide nutrient value if they are homemade).”

The mother isn’t backing down, revealing in her post that she stands by her cooking.

Has something like this happened in your kid’s school? What did you bring for lunch when you brown-bagged it? What kind of lunchbox did you have?