What’s Is Your Favorite Drink At Starbucks?

The people at Uproxx.com went to Starbucks and conducted an elaborate taste test of ALL the ICED drinks on their menu. They considered 23 different items, and here are the Top 10:

1. Iced Pistachio Latte

2. Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

3. Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

4. Reserve Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

5. Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte

6. Iced White Chocolate Mocha

7. Reserve Cold Brew

8. Iced Caffè Mocha

9. Iced Blonde Vanilla Latte

10. Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew

Of all 23 items, the one that came in DEAD LAST was one of the basics: The Iced Americano.

They said, quote, “It’s barely drinkable. It tastes like rainwater filtered through a potted plant. This drink has no redeeming qualities . . . they don’t have espresso good enough to make an iced Americano work.”

If you’re NOT a Starbucks junkie, and all these items sounded like a foreign language . . . well, some of them ARE hard to keep straight, even for fans.

The reviewers’ main takeaway was: “Simplify your menu, Starbucks . . . this is madness. Too many of these drinks are painfully similar.”

(Uproxx.com)