What’s More Expensive: Kids Or Pets?

A new poll of cat and dog owners found that 40% of, quote, “pet parents” think having a pet is just as expensive as raising a CHILD. Some said MORE expensive. People who aren’t parents probably don’t realize how fast kids can drain your bank account. On average, it now costs $233,000 to raise a child to the age of 18. That doesn’t even include college. The “pet parent” poll found the average person spends $4,500 a year on their pet. That’s $375 a month, which seems a little high. But even if it’s true, that’s $81,000 if they live to 18. Or roughly one-third as expensive as having a kid.