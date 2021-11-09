Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

What’s More Expensive: Kids Or Pets?

A new poll of cat and dog owners found that 40% of, quote, “pet parents” think having a pet is just as expensive as raising a CHILD. Some said MORE expensive.  People who aren’t parents probably don’t realize how fast kids can drain your bank account. On average, it now costs $233,000 to raise a child to the age of 18.  That doesn’t even include college. The “pet parent” poll found the average person spends $4,500 a year on their pet.  That’s $375 a month, which seems a little high.  But even if it’s true, that’s $81,000 if they live to 18.  Or roughly one-third as expensive as having a kid.