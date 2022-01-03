What’s new in ’22: John Mellencamp, Bryan Adams, Tears for Fears & more releasing albums this year

Republic Records; BMG; Concord Records

With 2021 now in the rear-view mirror, it’s a good time to look ahead at some of the artists planning to release new music in the new year — including John Mellencamp, Bryan Adams and Tears for Fears.

Mellencamp’s new album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, will be released on January 21, and will include three collaborations with Bruce Springsteen.

Adams has a new album called So Happy It Hurts that’s coming out on March 11.

As for Tears for Fears, the veteran British duo will release their first new studio album in 17 years, The Tipping Point, on February 25.

In addition, Motown legends The Temptations will be celebrating their 60th anniversary with a new album aptly titled Temptations 60 that’s due out on January 28. That same day, U.K. classic rockers Jethro Tull will release their first new studio album in 18 years, The Zealot Gene.

Other releases scheduled for February include Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and his side group Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators‘ 4 on February 4, plus Scorpions‘ Rock Believer and Guns N’ Roses’ Hard Skool EP on February 25.

Country legend Dolly Parton will release a new album titled Run, Rose, Run in March as a companion to a novel of the same name that she’s co-written with author James Patterson.

Other artists expected to release albums this year include Journey, Todd Rundgren, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt and, possibly, Springsteen, who revealed in May 2021 that he had “a record coming out soon.”

Rundgren’s previously announced album, Space Force, features Todd collaborating with a variety of musicians.

Here’s a list of notable confirmed or expected releases for 2022, by month:

1/7 — David Bowie, TOY (TOY:BOX) (box set focusing on unreleased 2000 album)

1/14 — Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Boy Named If

1/21 — John Mellencamp, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack

1/28 — Jethro Tull, The Zealot Gene

2/4 — Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, 4

2/25 — Guns N’ Roses, Hard Skool EP

2/25 — Scorpions, Rock Believer

2/25 — Soft Cell, Happiness Not Included

2/25 — Tears for Fears, The Tipping Point

March — Dolly Parton, Run, Rose, Run

3/11 — Bryan Adams, So Happy It Hurts

3/25 — Various Artists, Legacy: A Tribute to Leslie West (featuring Slash, Dee Snider, Martin Barre, Joe Lynn Turner, Elliot Easton, Robby Krieger & others)

Unconfirmed or details not yet announced:

Bonnie Raitt — Just Like That…

Todd Rundgren — Space Force

Journey — TBA

Joe Walsh — TBA

Bruce Springsteen — TBA

