What’s On The Menu For Sunday!?

So who are you rooting for? The Patriots or the Rams? I’m going for the Dolphins. I know it’s a long shot, but you never know…

Anyway….have you started planning your party menu? Depending on where we live in America, the spread might be very different.

While nachos, wings, and pizza are certainly traditional Super Bowl foods, each state has their own favorites, according to Google.

Twelve states are really into dips, eight of which are specifically buffalo chicken, while, oddly, Nevada residents are searching out a vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip.

Southerners will be serving lots of cakes and cupcakes. Meanwhile, Hawaiians will make theirs football shaped.

As for my menu….I’ll wake up and watch The Food Network and will most likely make something that either Valerie Bertinelli is making on her show or my favorite – Ree Drummond on Pioneer Woman! I do that all the time! Watch the show, then go to the grocery store, buy the stuff and whip it up for dinner!