What's Paul McCartney teasing with enigmatic dice video posted on his social media sites?

Paul McCartney has posted an enigmatic video clip on his social media sites that seems to be teasing a new musical project connected with his latest solo studio album, McCartney III.

In the video, twelve different colored dice — all featuring three dots like the one that appears on the McCartney III album cover — are seen rolling, with each also boasting the name of a music artist, producer or DJ.

The names featured on the dice are Beck, Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Blur‘s Damon Albarn, St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak, Phoebe Bridgers, Idris Elba, Blood Orange, Dominic Fike, Khruangbin, 3D and EOB, the latter likely referring to Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien.

As for what exactly is in the works, fans are speculating that McCartney might be dropping a deluxe or remixed version of McCartney III, which was released last December.

Sir Paul recorded McCartney III almost completely by himself at his Sussex, U.K., studio while quarantining last year with his daughter Mary and her family during the COVID-19 lockdown.

By Matt Friedlander and Josh Johnson

