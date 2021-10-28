What’s The Best Horror Film

RottenTomatoes.com has put together a list of the best horror movies, based on some kind of formula that factored in not only the movie’s rating from critics, but the number of reviews that rating is based on, and the year the film was released.

1. “Psycho” (1960) . . . 96% Fresh

2. “Get Out” (2017) . . . 98% Fresh

3. “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1919) . . . 99% Fresh

4. “Us” (2019) . . . 93% Fresh

5. “Alien” (1979) . . . 98% Fresh

6. “King Kong” (1933) . . . 98% Fresh

7. “Nosferatu” (1922) . . . 97% Fresh

8. “The Night of the Hunter” (1955) . . . 95% Fresh

9. “The Invisible Man” (2020) . . . 91% Fresh

10. “A Quiet Place” (2018) . . . 96% Fresh

What’s your favorite horror film?