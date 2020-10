We have to agree with the top pick in this survey. But Jennifer thinks Jaws should be 2nd! According to a poll of 2,000 Americans, the creepiest theme song is the one from the movie “Halloween”. Here’s the Top 10:

“Halloween” “Friday the 13th” “The Exorcist” “A Nightmare on Elm Street” “Psycho” “Jaws” “Saw” “The Omen” “The Shining” “Rosemary’s Baby”