What’s the Difference Between Caramel, Butterscotch and Toffee?

Have you ever wondered what the difference is between caramel, butterscotch, and toffee? If you’ve just realized that may be all the same thing, here’s why their not.

Caramel is made with white sugar and the consistency can vary depending on how much it’s heated.

Butterscotch, on the other hand, is made with brown sugar, cooked until it’s a liquid, then cream is added and boiled again. Finally, Toffee is made with butter and sugar and it’s cooked until it hardens and becomes brittle.

Now that you know the difference between caramel, butterscotch, and toffee, which one is your favorite?