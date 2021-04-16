What’s The Future Hold For NCIS?

“NCIS” is still TV’s most watched drama series, regularly drawing more than 12 million viewers per episode. But there was some debate as to whether CBS would continue the show beyond this season, mostly because Mark Harmon was thinking about moving on. After all, he’s played the role of NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs since 2003 on “JAG”. However, it’s now official: It WILL be back for a 19th season . . . WITH Harmon. BUT, reportedly, his deal may only include “a limited number of episodes.” Jennifer (it’s one of her favorite shows) will take whatever she can get. How about you?