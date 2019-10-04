What’s the National Average For Kids Allowance? How Close Are You? I’m WAY Off!

How much money are kids getting for an allowance? Apparently Mayim Bialik doesn’t give her kids ANYTHING!

A new study finds the average weekly amount is $30. Two-thirds of parents are hitting that number.

The allowance amount is up from $17 in 2016.

Most parents expect their children to earn the money. On average, most kids have 5 hours of weekly chores they have to do to earn their keep.

Parents, how much allowance do you give? What did you get when you were a kid? I give my son 4 times that amount, but he’s in college and has to eat!