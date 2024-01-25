What’s The Weirdest Thing That Has Happened To You On A Date?

Recently, Gayle King revealed on a podcast that she once stopped dating someone after they asked her for money to help him pay for his child support.

Gayle said, “Somebody said to me once, ‘Look at your shoes. Look at your bag. Look at your coat. You’re friends with Oprah.’ A guy looks at that and goes, ‘I can’t compete with that.'”

She continued, “I’m not looking for somebody to compete. You want somebody who has a sense of humor. Who’s very secure. Who’s not, well, intimidated by whatever all of this is.”

She added about the guy she had to cut off, “We had gone out maybe two months, and then he said he really needed to talk to me. He wanted to have a private conversation.”

King revealed that he asked her for $4,000 to help pay for his child’s support, which was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

What would you have done if someone you were dating asked you for some money?