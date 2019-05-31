What’s Trending In Hollywood?! I’ll Tell You In “Trending With Tracy” on CBS12!

So apparently one of the biggest things ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER wanted to do was a sequel to “Kindergarten Cop”! That’s what he told Stan Lee years ago and who knew that’s what he had been working on at the time of his death. BUT, it’s a little diff than the original movie….Lee envisioned it as an animated kids show called “Superhero Kindergarten”. He plays a former superhero who now teaches kids with superpowers.
Arnold says he has to teach them about health and fitness, how to be inclusive, not to be a bully, how to set goals for themselves and how to use their powers for good, not for evil,”
——————-
BUT THAT’S NOT ALL of the Arnold we’re talking about this morning! There is a guy in Austria that made a song alllll about Arnold’s life from youth to current time AND he even raps on it!
It’s called “Pump It Up, The Motivation Song”. Take a listen! What do you think of Arnold’s skills?!
——————-
Ed Sheeran has a new album coming out July 12th = No. 6 Collaboration Projects. We’ve already heard the track he did with Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care.
But the cool thing is – how this whole album came about! Ed had the idea of doing a male type collab like Pink, Christina Aguilera, Mya, Missy Elliott did onLady Marmalade –
So he called up Bruno Mars first with the idea, and Bruno said – nah, let’s just do a song together. Then he did another with a diff artist, and another and had a whole album of collaborations and an album was born!
People online thought he was literally going to DO an all male Lady Marmalade and flipped! His response – “I didn’t say I wanted to cover it you melons, just that loads of people on a track like that might be fun.”
“Lighten up, it’s nearly summer #bbq4life.”