What’s Trending In Hollywood?! I’ll Tell You In “Trending With Tracy” on CBS12!

So apparently one of the biggest things ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER wanted to do was a sequel to “Kindergarten Cop”! That’s what he told Stan Lee years ago and who knew that’s what he had been working on at the time of his death. BUT, it’s a little diff than the original movie….Lee envisioned it as an animated kids show called “Superhero Kindergarten”. He plays a former superhero who now teaches kids with superpowers.



Arnold says he has to teach them about health and fitness, how to be inclusive, not to be a bully, how to set goals for themselves and how to use their powers for good, not for evil,”



