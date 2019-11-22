What’s Trending? Oprah, Coldplay And A New Show On TLC All About Bad Feet!

Oprah is coming to Ft. Lauderdale in January! We all know that! And yesterday she revealed the super stars who will be with her! We get Lady Gaga! Atlanta gets The Rock, J Lo in Los Angeles!

But you still might be wondering…what do we do when we get there? Tix range from $60 nosebleeds to over $5,000 for front row!

There is a pre-show dance party when doors open, later then can do a dance exercise choreographed by Dancing With The Stars’ Julianne Hough.

A WW-approved box lunch will be served AND you get a limited-edition keepsake workbook — filled with “insightful interactive exercises” that fans can take home.

If you’re hoping for a Coldplay tour soon with their new double album – Everyday Life that dropped today – hope a little longer or clean up your act!

Chris Martin says that band won’t tour again until it’s “environmentally friendly”. He says “Our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it be largely solar powered. Sustainable and actively beneficial”

The band wants to harness the resources that their tour creates and make it have a positive impact. I like plastic bendy straws….so I can’t go.

If you had a love/hate thing going on with Dr. Pimple Popper….Get ready for “My Feet Are Killing Me”. And yes, it’s about people with bad feet.

This will be a delightful show coming to TLC about extra toes, fungus, bunions and it will brighten up your New Year debuting January 2nd!

Let’s take a peek at what we’re in store for! WARNING you might want to turn away……..