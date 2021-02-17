What's up? 4 Non Blondes' YouTube views

One of the most enduring songs of the ’90s is “What’s Up,” the 1993 hit by the band 4 Non Blondes that many people mistakenly think is called “What’s Going On.” But whatever you call it, a heck of a lot of people have watched the video on YouTube.

The official video for “What’s Up” has just become only the fifth video from the ’90s to have hit a billion views on the streaming platform. It joins the videos for Guns N’ Roses “November Rain,” Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” The Cranberries‘ “Zombie” and Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You.”

Of those five videos, “November Rain” has the most, with more than 1.5 billion views. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is next with 1.2 billion. “Zombie” has just under 1.09 billion, and Whitney’s hit has 1.07 billion.

4 Non Blondes front woman Linda Perry left the band in 1994 and then went on to become a hit-making songwriter and producer, working on smashes like Pink‘s “Get the Party Started,” Christina Aguilera‘s “Beautiful” and Gwen Stefani’s “What You Waiting For,” plus songs recorded by Ariana Grande, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Kelly Osborne and Courtney Love.

Perry was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015.

By Andrea Dresdale

