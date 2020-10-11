What’s Your Favorite Album From The 80’s?

Think back to the 1980’s … a simpler time with big hair, parachute pants, Hacky Sacks, and leg warmers.

And then think about the music.

U2’s The Joshua Tree has been named the best album of the 80’s, at least according to a poll done by BBC Radio 2.

The Joshua Tree beat out Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Prince for the top honor.

U2’s album spawned megahits for the band including With or Without You and Where The Streets Have No Name.

Coming in at #2 on the list: Dire Straits’ Brother In Arms.

Jumping to #4 – Michael Jackson’s Thriller; Prince’s Purple Rain came in at #10.

Do you agree with Joshua Tree taking the top spot?