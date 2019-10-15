What’s Your Favorite “Love” Song?

Ranker.com has a poll to determine the best song with the word ‘LOVE’ in the title. Like all their lists, it’s an ongoing poll . . . but here’s the Top 10 at the moment:

1. “All You Need Is Love”, The Beatles

2. “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, Elvis Presley

3. “Somebody to Love”, Queen

4. “Whole Lotta Love”, Led Zeppelin

5. “When a Man Loves a Woman”, Percy Sledge

6. “Sunshine of Your Love”, Cream / Eric Clapton

7. “And I Love Her”, The Beatles

8. “All Out of Love”, Air Supply

9. “I Want to Know What Love Is”, Foreigner

10. “Only Love Can Break Your Heart”, Neil Young

How can “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett be alllll the way down at #38!?

Here is the full list! Is your favorite on it?