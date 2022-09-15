What’s Your Favorite?

The National Toy Hall of Fame revealed the 12 finalists for its 2022 class.. Bingo . . . Breyer Horses . . . Lite-Brite . . . Catan (or The Settlers of Catan) . . . Masters of the Universe . . . Nerf toys . . . the piñata . . . Phase 10 . . . Pound Puppies . . . Rack-O . . . the Spirograph . . . and the top. The winners will be voted on by toy industry experts . . . plus public voting at MuseumOfPlay.org throughout the next week. Three of the 12 toys will be inducted. They’ll be announced on November 10th. We’re going with the Lite Brite. Why? Because it’s not just an awesome toy, it also saved half of the characters in “Stranger Things! ” By the way, Catan was also nominated last year, along with Masters of the Universe and the piñata, but they didn’t make the cut. The three that did make it to the Toy Hall Of Fame were: American Girl Dolls, Risk, and sand .