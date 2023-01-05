What’s Your Guilty Pleasure Movie?

“Entertainment Weekly” put together a list of the 20 best guilty pleasure movies. Try not to feel too bad if your favorite movie is on here . . . the guilt is the best part.

Here they are, in no particular order:

1. “Streets of Fire” (1984)

2. “Hot Rod” (2007)

3. “Showgirls” (1995) ….really?

4. “Maid in Manhattan” (2002)

5. “Overboard” (1987): This one’s a beloved romantic comedy, but you SHOULD feel guilty for enjoying watching Goldie Hawn’s character get kidnapped, gaslit, and tricked into sex thinking she’s Kurt Russell’s wife.

6. “Twilight” (2008)

7. “Hope Floats” (1998)

8. “Pretty Woman” (1990)

9. “Miss Congeniality” (2000)

10. “The Holiday” (2006)

11. “Tommy Boy” (1995)

12. “The Lost Boys” (1987)

13. “St. Elmo’s Fire” (1987)

14. “Monster-in-Law” (2005)

15. “Point Break” (1991)

16. “The Mummy” (1999)

17. “Con Air” (1997)

18. “Cobra” (1986)

19. “Flashdance” (1983)

20. “Practical Magic” (1998)