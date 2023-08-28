When Doing The Crocodile Rock Goes Awry.

After suffering a bad fall at home and being hospitalized this past weekend, Elton John is now recovering.

Following an accident at his residence in Nice, France, the singer sought medical attention Sunday night in Monaco. Whatever the reason for his fall, it was clearly significant enough for Elton to feel the need to consult a doctor.

His spokesman confirms to TMZ that the injuries and any treatment he received necessitated an overnight stay; he wasn’t released until Monday AM.

The hospitalization was just a “precautionary measure,” according to Elton’s agent.

The rep continued, “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

