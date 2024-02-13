“When Harry Met Sally” Is The GOAT Of Romantic Comedies

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, so of course it’s a good reason to watch your favorite romantic comedy. Decider.com put together a list of the 45 best rom-coms of all time.

Here are the Top 20:

1. “When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

2. “The Big Sick” (2017)

3. “The Princess Bride” (1987)

4. “Pretty Woman” (1990)

5. “Say Anything” (1989)

6. “Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World” (2010)

7. “Fire Island” (2022)

8. “The Wedding Singer” (1998)

9. “The Holiday” (2006)

10. “Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001)

11. “Sleeping with Other People” (2015)

12. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018)

13. “High Fidelity” (2000)

14. “Clueless” (1995)

15. “13 Going on 30” (2004)

16. “Palm Springs” (2020)

17. “Set It Up” (2018)

18. “The Proposal” (2009)

19. “Uptown Girls” (2003)

20. “Broadcast News” (1987)

(You can see the complete list at Decider.com.)