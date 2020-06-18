When he's 78…It's Paul McCartney's birthday today!

Mary McCartney/MPL Communications

You say it’s your birthday? It’s Paul McCartney‘s birthday too, and the legendary former Beatle turns 78 today.

McCartney announced last week on a blog posted on animal-rights organization PETA’s website that his birthday wish would be for people to consider becoming vegan for their own health, for the well-being of the Earth and to lessen the suffering of animals on our planet.

Sir Paul, whose 2020 tour dates have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been relatively quiet during the crisis, although he did announce this past week that he plans to release a deluxe reissue of his 1997 album Flaming Pie on July 31.

In conjunction with the reissue, a four-song digital EP titled Young Boy is available now. It includes the original Flaming Pie track “Young Boy,” which features musical contributions from Steve Miller; a demo version of that tune; the B-side “Looking for You,” featuring Ringo Starr and Jeff Lynne; and a segment of McCartney’s 1995 radio show Oobu Joobu.

McCartney also was one of the many stars that performed from his home on the One World: Together at Home concert special that aired in April on multiple networks and streaming platforms. Sir Paul played a version of his classic Beatles tune “Lady Madonna.”

In addition, following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police, McCartney wrote a message declaring his support for the Black Lives Matter protests, while noting, “we all need to work together to overcome racism in any form.” He also pointed out in the note that The Beatles had always refused to perform in front of segregated audiences in the U.S., starting with a 1964 concert in Jacksonville, Florida.

By Matt Friedlander

