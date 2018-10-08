When I Broke Down My Hourly Rate….It Wasn’t Even in Adele’s Ball Park!

Adele has a pretty good daily wage! I mean, I knew she made a load of loot, but I had no idea THIS much!!

According to The Sun, when you break down Adele’s $15.8 million profit from last year, she makes $43,649 each day. Holy. Moly.

This is despite not putting out a new album since 2015 and being off the road since last year.

Adele has a lot more cash in the bank when you consider her past earnings from her companies, music, and tours. She’s doing just fine, thank you.

Do you think Adele will bless us with any new music sometime soon?