When In Jamaica, You HAVE To Try “The Bob Marley” Drink! Win A Trip Here To Beaches, Negril!

Oh the food, food, food! Wow do the Jamaicans know how to eat! My cousin Jenni and I had the BEST time eating our way around Beaches Negril and their nine 5-Star Gourmet restaurants! We had a great time at Kimono for hibachi. And you know how at the restaurants we go to here in WPB, you get to pick chicken, steak, or fish? Well, that’s not how they roll at Beaches, Negril! You get all 3!! Plus the delish shrimp and salad appetizers!

Win your 4 Day/3 Night trip HERE!

Kimonos! Party of 7!

Who doesn’t love a heart of fried rice!

We ate numerous times at “Stew Fish”. My cousin is a vegetarian and all of the restaurants had plenty of things on their menus for her. She loved the callaloo – Callaloo is a popular Caribbean dish originating in West Africa served in different variants across the Caribbean. The main ingredient is a leaf vegetable like spinach. I ate the meat, the fish, the chicken. Yep, I ate everything!

Lobster grilled to perfection and a steak that melted in my mouth! And remember, this is all-inclusive – luxury included. If you want another lobster tail, just ask! I did!

This is a Peppered Watermelon Margarita! So delish!

One day we went down the beach and had lunch at Island Lux Beach Park. WOWOWOWOWOW was that jerk amazing! Chef Mark Max Miller out did himself that day! We had jerk chicken, pork and fish! As you can see my friend Johnny made quite a delicious and eye pleasing platter! To drink – Red Stripe – which I just realized I loved, and a tasty Jamaican Rum Punch.

I know your mouth is watering! Win your trip now!