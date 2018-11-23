When Is The Right Time To Put Up Your Christmas Tree?

While you’d think the right time to put up your Christmas tree is a personal decision, many people have opinions on the subject. But there is some historical evidence on when it would make the most sense.
Many have adopted the “12 Days of Christmas” approach, trimming the tree in mid-December to go along with the song.
Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert brought the modern-day Christmas tree tradition back from Germany in the 1840s. Following their lead, you’d put up the tree on Christmas Eve.
Australia aims for the second week of November, right after Adelaide Pageant Day, but if you ask Miss Manners, a Christmas tree before December would be a faux pas. Italy chooses to listen to that warning, with the tree going up during the first week of the month.
When do you put up the tree? How about taking it down?

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Disney Teases Live Action “Lion King” Jimmy Dean Sausage Scented Gift Wrap Is a Thing Keanu Reeves Voicing Character for Toy Story 4 Finally News On Madonna’s New Album! Here Are Some of the Best Laptop/Computer Deals on Black Friday Butterball Responds To “Turkey Challenge”
Comments