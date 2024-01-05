When Life Gives You Apples, Make An Apple Pie!

We celebrate Apple Tree Day on January 6 to honor the great tradition of growing and cultivating apples across North America.

Introduced to the region by colonists in the 17th century, apple farming has been leading the fruit production industry in the U.S. for a century.

From cider to pies, the apple is a greatly versatile fruit with tremendous health benefits and a mouthwatering taste.

Although they don’t need any extra marketing, apples still deserve this annual recognition for being the quintessential American fruit, found in our homes throughout the year.

So mull that cider and fill your homes with that sweet aroma as we come together to celebrate this great holiday.