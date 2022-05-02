When She’s Not Spinning On Stage, What Does Stevie Nicks Do In Her Free Time?

Outside of her music and flowy clothes, Stevie Nicks is just a regular person.

If you’re wondering what the Fleetwood Mac singer does away from the business, well…

“I decorate. I just love beautiful things,” Nicks once told the Baltimore Sun. “I love going and looking for more beautiful things. I go to the mall, to furniture stores, all over the place. I just love beautiful things.”

Nicks also once told Vanity Fair that she especially loves lighting and shopping for lamps. I do too Stevie!!

What kind of pastime would you expect Stevie Nicks to have? What would you do if you saw Stevie Nicks at a mall?

