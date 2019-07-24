Where Are The Dirtiest Beaches In America?

In the middle of the hot summer, you might be dreaming of a beach vacation. Unfortunately, a lot of US beaches have shown unsafe swimming conditions. A study showed that 60 percent of America’s 4,500 beaches had at least one day of unsafe bacteria levels in 2018. The contamination was caused by sewage runoff and animal waste. The dirtiest beach was Southern California’s Cabrillo Beach. It had the highest percentage of unsafe days based on tests. Illnesses from swimming in contaminated water include stomach flu, rashes, and pink eye. Have you gotten sick after going swimming? Did you find out the water was contaminated?

Florida

• Bayou Texar, Escambia (24 unsafe days, 50 samples)

• Sanders Beach, Escambia (23, 64)

• Crandon Park on Key Biscayne, Miami-Dade (17, 63)

• Bird Key Park, Sarasota (17, 67)

• Venice Fishing Pier, Sarasota (15, 64)

Alabama

• Fairhope Public Beach, Baldwin (21 unsafe days, 60 samples)

• Dog River, Alba Club, Mobile (9, 36)

• Camp Beckwith, Baldwin (8, 58)

• Volanta Avenue, Baldwin (8, 36)

• Orange Street Pier, Baldwin (6, 34)

California

• Inner Cabrillo Beach, Los Angeles (85 unsafe days, 175 samples)

• Coronado Ave. Beach, Los Angeles (62, 144)

• Salt Creek Beach, Orange (46, 80)

• Molino Avenue Beach, Los Angeles (45, 130)

• 5th Place Beach, Los Angeles (44, 140)

Connecticut

• Byram Beach (South), Fairfield (6 unsafe days, 20 samples)

• Byram Beach (North), Fairfield (6, 20)

• Seaside Park Beach (Southernmost), Fairfield (5, 14)

• Seaside Park Beach (South), Fairfield (4, 13)

• Seaside Park Beach (Mid), Fairfield (4, 14)

Delaware

• Slaughter Beach, Sussex (16 unsafe days, 25 samples)

• Fenwick Island State Park Beach, Sussex (3, 16)

• Rehoboth Beach, Sussex (3, 32)

• Broadkill Beach, Sussex (2, 16)

• Lewes Beach North, Sussex (2, 17)

Georgia

• St. Simons Island Lighthouse, Glynn (6 unsafe days, 50 samples)

• Skidaway Narrows, Chatham (3, 8)

• Kings Ferry, Chatham (3, 4)

• Tybee Island, Polk St., Chatham (3, 46)

• Jekyll Driftwood Beach, Glynn (2, 46)

Hawaii

• Keehi Lagoon (North), Honolulu (11 unsafe days, 91 samples)

• Keehi Lagoon (South), Honolulu (10, 91)

• Punaluu Beach Park, Honolulu (9, 12)

• MS2 (Kapoho Point), Honolulu (9, 20)

• Kalihi Channel, Honolulu (8, 91)

Illinois

• South Shore Beach, Cook (38 unsafe days, 98 samples)

• Calumet South Beach, Cook (35, 96)

• 63rd Street Beach, Cook (34, 95)

• Rogers Avenue Park Beach, Cook (33, 95)

• Howard Street Park Beach, Cook (28, 96)

Indiana

• Jeorse Park Beach I, Lake (40 unsafe days, 111 samples)

• Jeorse Park Beach II, Lake (38, 111)

• Buffington Harbor Beach, Lake (28, 111)

• Indiana Dunes State Park East Beach, Porter (23, 101)

• Washington Park Beach, LaPorte (22, 105)

Louisiana

• North Beach, Calcasieu (11 unsafe days, 31 samples)

• Cypremort Point State Park, St. Mary (10, 31)

• Fontainebleau State Park, St. Tammany (10, 29)

• Rutherford Beach, Cameron (9, 31)

• Holly Beach 4, Cameron (7, 31)

Maine

• Goose Rocks Beach – Site 5, York (14 unsafe days, 39 samples)

• Goose Rocks Beach – Site 1, York (9, 39)

• Willard Beach, Cumberland (8, 26)

• Ogunquit Beach, York (7, 14)

• Kennebunk Beach, York (6, 18)

Maryland

• Camp Pecometh, Kent (9 unsafe days, 16 samples)

• Public Landing Beach near Snow Hill, Worcester (8, 15)

• Ocean City Beach 1, Worcester (8, 28)

• Purse State Park, Charles (7, 12)

• Ferry Park, Kent (7, 10)

Massachusetts

• Nahant Bay at Eastern Ave, Essex (39 unsafe days, 92 samples)

• Tenean Beach, Suffolk (26, 94)

• Nahant Bay at Pierce Road, Essex (23, 92)

• Nahant Bay at Kimball Road, Essex (21, 92)

• Quincy Shore at Channing Street, Norfolk (18, 93)

Michigan

• St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach, Macomb (26 unsafe days, 49 samples)

• Pier Park, Wayne (15, 20)

• HCMA/Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach, Macomb (13, 51)

• New Baltimore Park Beach, Macomb (12, 48)

• Singing Bridge Beach, Arenac (11, 11)

Minnesota

• New Duluth Boat Club landing, St. Louis (16 unsafe days, 37 samples)

• Near Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge, St. Louis (10, 29)

• Agate Bay, Lake (5, 17)

• Twin Points Public Access, Lake (4, 16)

• Flood Bay, Lake (3, 14)

Mississippi

• Gulfport East Beach, Harrison (44 unsafe days, 66 samples)

• Shearwater Beach, Jackson (35, 64)

• Long Beach, Harrison (35, 67)

• Gulfport Central Beach, Harrison (35, 62)

• Courthouse Road Beach, Harrison (34, 60)

New Hampshire

• State Beach-Left, Rockingham (5 unsafe days, 26 samples)

• State Beach-Center, Rockingham (5, 27)

• New Castle Island-Right, Rockingham (4, 23)

• State Beach-Right, Rockingham (3, 26)

• Sawyer Beach-Right, Rockingham (2, 8)

New Jersey

• Berkeley Township/Beachwood Beach West, Ocean (14 unsafe days, 22 samples)

• Belmar Borough at L Street Beach, Monmouth (11, 21)

• Berkeley Township at West Beach Avon Road, Ocean (8, 19)

• Brick Township at Windward Beach, Ocean (8, 22)

• Highlands Borough at Highlands Recreation Center, Monmouth (8, 19)

New York

• Tanner Park, Suffolk (48 unsafe days, 71 samples)

• Woodlawn Beach State Park, Erie (47, 104)

• Shirley Beach, Suffolk (28, 47)

• Venetian Shores, Suffolk (28, 48)

• Valley Grove Beach, Suffolk (24, 51)

North Carolina

• Sound access at the intersection of

E. Main Street/Tooley Street, Belhaven, Beaufort (11 unsafe days, 35 samples)

• NC Maritime Museum Sailing Camp, Carteret (8, 41)

• Pamlico River – City Park, Beaufort (8, 17)

• End of Shore Line Drive, Pender (7, 39)

• Pamlico River-Washington-Trestle, Beaufort (7, 17)

Ohio

• Bay View West, Erie (48 unsafe days, 70 samples)

• Maumee Bay State Park (Inland), Lucas (43, 56)

• Villa Angela State Park, Cuyahoga (42, 115)

• Lakeview Beach, Lorain (39, 60)

• Euclid State Park, Cuyahoga (38, 112)

Oregon

• Sunset Bay State Park Beach/Big Creek, Coos (11 unsafe days, 18 samples)

• Nye Beach turnaround/discharge pipe, Lincoln (5, 11)

• Harris Beach State Park at Harris Creek, Curry (5, 7)

• Sunset Bay, Seep Creek, Coos (5, 11)

• Sunset Bay State Park Beach/North Beach, Coos (4, 18)

Pennsylvania

• Beach 11 West in Thompson Bay, Erie (17 unsafe days, 39 samples)

• Beach 11 East in Thompson Bay, Erie (17, 39)

• Beach 11 Center in Thompson Bay, Erie (16, 39)

• Barracks Beach West, Erie (9, 31)

• Barracks Beach East, Erie (7, 31)

Rhode Island

• Easton’s Beach, Newport (10 unsafe days, 29 samples)

• Conimicut Point Beach – West, Kent (6, 25)

• Goddard Memorial State Park Center, Kent (5, 27)

• Sandy Point Beach – South, Newport (5, 26)

• Oakland Beach Center, Kent (5, 26)

South Carolina

• Withers Swash, Horry (32 unsafe days, 70 samples)

• Myrtle Beach at 24th Avenue N, Horry (30, 70)

• White Point Swash, Horry (26, 70)

• Bear Branch Swash, Horry (26, 70)

• Cane Patch Swash, Horry (26, 70)

Texas

• Cole Park – Site 3, Nueces (52 unsafe days, 64 samples)

• Ropes Park – Site 2, Nueces (43, 59)

• Cole Park – Site 4, Nueces (42, 53)

• Cole Park – Site 2, Nueces (38, 56)

• Poenisch Park, Nueces (35, 55)

Virginia

• North Community Beach, Norfolk city (7 unsafe days, 18 samples)

• Captains Quarters, Norfolk city (5, 18)

• 10th View, Behind Quality Inn, Norfolk city (4, 18)

• 15th Street, Virginia Beach city (4, 20)

• 13th View, North End, Norfolk city (3, 18)

Washington

• Sooes Beach, Clallam (7 unsafe days, 41 samples)

• Lummi Bay, adjacent to second tidegate, Whatcom (5, 34)

• Dakwas Park Beach, Neah Bay, Clallam (5, 48)

• Little Squalicum Park, Whatcom (5, 15)

•Cline Spit County Park, Clallam (4, 15)

Wisconsin

• Cupertino Park, Milwaukee (40 unsafe days, 60 samples)

• McKinley Marina Roundhouse, Milwaukee (36, 61)

• Wolfenbuttel Park, Kenosha (27, 51)

• North Nicolet Bay Campground, Door (18, 59)

• Memorial Park in Chequamegon Bay, Ashland County (16, 30)