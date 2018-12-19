If you aren’t staying at home or going to visit family for the holidays, where are the most popular destinations for holiday travel? According to CheapOAir, Florida is tops on the list. Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale are all in the top 10 of places where holiday vacationers are going. Los Angeles, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Seattle are also popular places to get away to. As far as getting out of the states, Cancun and Mexico City lead the list. Toronto, Vancouver, Paris, Nassau, Bahamas and Kingston, and Montego Bay, Jamaica are where people want to be. What are your holiday plans? Stay at home? Get out of town? Where are you going?