Where Do Celebrities Keep Their Oscars?

The Oscars will air tonight and while many are excited to see their favorite celebrities; have you ever wondered where these megastars keep their Academy Awards?

Goldie Hawn, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress for Cactus Flower in 1970 has said, “My award is in the room where I study and practice meditation. Sometimes it’s on the mantel, sometimes I put it away,” she said. “Trophy rooms are the opposite of me. Awards are history—that’s my philosophy.”

Lupita Nyong’o, who earned an Academy Award for her work in 12 Years a Slave, has said, “It’s just on a shelf on its own.” She added that she allows guests to hold her statue if they ask.

George Lucas has told reporters, “I keep my special Oscar (a Thalberg bust) next to artifacts from my movies and mementos from my career, It’s near Indiana Jones’s diary, whip, and fedora, and the Holy Grail—and close to the laser, swords, and prototypes for the spaceships from Star Wars.”

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.