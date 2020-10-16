Where to Live If You Want to See UFOs

If you think aliens are visiting us on a regular basis, then this might be the list you need to check out! If you are a non-believer, just click away!

ISOLDMYHOUSE.com took a look at U.S. cities with the highest number of UFO sightings, and how much it costs to buy a house there. This is the list of the ten most affordable places to buy if you want to see UFOs and hopefully aliens . . .

1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. There are a ton of sightings, and the average home is $168,000.

2. Columbus, Ohio.

3. Philadelphia.

4. Houston.

5. Tucson.

6. Albuquerque.

7. Dallas.

8. Orlando.

9. Phoenix.

10. Mesa, Arizona.