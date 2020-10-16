Where to Live If You Want to See UFOs

If you think aliens are visiting us on a regular basis, then this might be the list you need to check out! If you are a non-believer, just click away!
ISOLDMYHOUSE.com took a look at U.S. cities with the highest number of UFO sightings, and how much it costs to buy a house there. This is the list of the ten most affordable places to buy if you want to see UFOs and hopefully aliens . . .
1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. There are a ton of sightings, and the average home is $168,000.
2. Columbus, Ohio.
3. Philadelphia.
4. Houston.
5. Tucson.
6. Albuquerque.
7. Dallas.
8. Orlando.
9. Phoenix.
10. Mesa, Arizona.