Where to Live If You Want to See UFOs

If you think aliens are visiting us on a regular basis, then this might be the list you need to check out!  If you are a non-believer, just click away!

ISOLDMYHOUSE.com took a look at U.S. cities with the highest number of UFO sightings, and how much it costs to buy a house there.  This is the list of the ten most affordable places to buy if you want to see UFOs and hopefully aliens . . .

1.  Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.  There are a ton of sightings, and the average home is $168,000.

2.  Columbus, Ohio.

3.  Philadelphia.

4.  Houston.

5.  Tucson.

6.  Albuquerque.

7.  Dallas.

8.  Orlando.

9.  Phoenix.

10.  Mesa, Arizona.

 