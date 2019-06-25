Where Were You 10 Years Ago?

Today is the 10th-anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death. The King of Pop died from cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles. He was 50. Jackson’s death was ruled a homicide, after an autopsy found anesthetic propofol and a handful of other prescription drugs in his system. His doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, and served two years in prison. Jackson began his career in The Jackson Five with his siblings. They released hits such as I Want You Back, ABC and I’ll Be There. Jackson made his solo debut in 1971. His second album, Thriller, spent 37 straight weeks at number one, has gone 33 times platinum, and is the second-best-selling album in history. Jackson once spoke about what it felt like to have number-one records.