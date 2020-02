Forget McDonald’s birthday parties to celebrate another milestone. **PS I used to do those birthday parties when I worked at McD’s in high school!**

One 8-year-old girl decided to have her big bash at Target with family and friends.

They even dressed up as employees with red shirts, name tags, and khaki pants.

The proud mom says they had to ask for permission from the Atlanta suburb store.

Do you think this will start a trend?