Where’s Ruth?

It has been 54 days since anyone has publicly seen 85-year-old Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and her absence is prompting calls for proof of life.

The last time she was seen was on December 6, 2018, when she heard arguments in person at the Court.

Since then, she had two cancerous lesions removed from her left lung on December 21 of last year.

She has not been able to report to work on the Supreme Court for the first time in 25 years, rather studying oral arguments at home.

The White House is reportedly taking steps toward preparing a short list of Supreme Court nominees in the event of Justice Ginsburg’s death or departure.

Adding even more fuel to the speculation about her absence, Fox & Friends “accidentally” showed a memorial graphic that claimed that Ginsburg is dead.

The show apologized shortly after and blamed it on a “control room error.”

An engagement on February 6 with her and philanthropist David Rubenstein in New York City has been canceled.

The reason her absence is so monumental is that if her health has compromised her ability to do her job as a member of the highest court in the United States, her removal will give President Trump his third justice nomination of his first term.