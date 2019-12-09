Which “Florida Man” Story Was Your Favorite Of 2019??

2019 saw more than its share of ‘Florida Man’ stories. So many that the Tallahassee Democrat has compiled some of the wildest ‘Florida Man’ headlines of the year.

‘Florida Man Accused Of Giving Beer To An Alligator’

‘Florida Man Ends Police Standoff For Slice Of Pizza’

‘Florida Man Charged With Impersonating Officer For McDonald’s Discount’

‘Florida Couple Has Sex In Back Of Police Car After DUI Arrest’

and finally, ‘Florida Man Arrested For Burglarizing Cars In Jail Parking Lot Moments After Being Released’

What was your favorite ‘Florida Man’ headline of the year? Why do the craziest stories always happen in Florida?