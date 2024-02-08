News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Which Half-Time Show Has Been Your Favorite?

According to a new poll, the Eminem Dr. Dre Snoop Dogg Halftime Show from 2022 was the best one of the last eight years.  Although it only got 14% of the vote, which was the same as “Not Sure”.

And the largest percentage of people, 31%, claim they didn’t watch ANY of them.

Still, here’s how the last eight Halftime Shows ranked . .

1.  Eminem Dr. Dre Snoop Dogg Kendrick Lamar Mary J. Blige  (2022):  14%.

2.  Rihanna  (2023):  10%

3.  Jennifer Lopez Shakira Bad Bunny J Balvin Emme Muniz  (2020):  9%.

4.  Lady Gaga  (2017):  7%.

5.  Coldplay Beyoncé Bruno Mars  (2016):  6%.

6.  The Weeknd  (2021):  4%.

7.  Maroon 5 Travis Scott Big Boi  (2019):  3%.

8.  Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids  (2018):  2%.

In other poll results, 33% of Americans . . . a full THIRD of us . . . definitely plan to watch the Super Bowl.  Another 25% say they probably will, while 20% say they definitely WILL NOT.  Meanwhile, 27% say they’ll watch the game at home, with household members only . . . and 13% say they’ll watch at home ALONE.