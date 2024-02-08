Which Half-Time Show Has Been Your Favorite?

According to a new poll, the Eminem / Dr. Dre / Snoop Dogg Halftime Show from 2022 was the best one of the last eight years. Although it only got 14% of the vote, which was the same as “Not Sure”.

And the largest percentage of people, 31%, claim they didn’t watch ANY of them.

Still, here’s how the last eight Halftime Shows ranked . .

1. Eminem / Dr. Dre / Snoop Dogg / Kendrick Lamar / Mary J. Blige (2022): 14%.

2. Rihanna (2023): 10%

3. Jennifer Lopez / Shakira / Bad Bunny / J Balvin / Emme Muniz (2020): 9%.

4. Lady Gaga (2017): 7%.

5. Coldplay / Beyoncé / Bruno Mars (2016): 6%.

6. The Weeknd (2021): 4%.

7. Maroon 5 / Travis Scott / Big Boi (2019): 3%.

8. Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids (2018): 2%.

In other poll results, 33% of Americans . . . a full THIRD of us . . . definitely plan to watch the Super Bowl. Another 25% say they probably will, while 20% say they definitely WILL NOT. Meanwhile, 27% say they’ll watch the game at home, with household members only . . . and 13% say they’ll watch at home ALONE.