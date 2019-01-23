Which Movies Will Air Trailers During the Super Bowl?

The teams playing in this year’s Super Bowl are set and now the focus can move to what movie trailers and commercials will be shown during the big game. The list of the possibilities are endless, but there are some that make a lot of sense. With the first trailer already released, the Super Bowl would make perfect sense for a new Avengers: Endgame trailer. Other movies that could have trailers during the Super Bowl are Captain Marvel, Dumbo, Alita: Battle Angel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Hellboy, and Pet Semetary. What movie trailers would you like to see during the Super Bowl? Do you pay attention to the commercials that air during the Super Bowl?