While touring with Michael Jackson, Sheryl Crow "had a lot of questions" about some "really strange" things

Sheryl Crow, Michael Jackson; Pete Still/Redferns

While Sheryl Crow hasn't seen the Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, she admits that when she was touring with MJ in the late '80s as a backup singer, there were some "things" going on that made her uncomfortable.

Speaking to the British paper The Telegraph, Sheryl says she "doesn't want to see" the documentary, in which two men accuse the late King of Pop of abusing them as children. However, she reveals, "I was around for some things that I thought were really strange and I had a lot of questions about."

Sheryl won't say anything more on that topic, preferring instead to discuss her star-studded new album, Threads, which she says will be her final one, though she claims she won't stop making music.

Threads, out August 30, features Sheryl collaborating with everyone from Stevie Nicks, The Eagles' Joe Walsh and Eric Clapton, to Sting, Keith Richards and Bonnie Raitt, the woman who first inspired Sheryl to pick up a guitar.

Sheryl's also been touring this summer, and her sons, 12-year-old Wyatt and nine-year-old Levi, are part of her entourage -- but she's put them to work, too.

"The boys are really starting to enjoy being on the road now," she tells the Telegraph. "I opened for Phil Collins in [Germany] and I had them helping out, bringing guitars on stage. But my youngest is such a negotiator."

She laughs, "I offered to pay him $5 a gig and he tried to bargain for a flat fee of $100 for the summer. I had to get my calculator to see if that squared up. He's going to be my accountant one day!"

