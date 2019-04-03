While We Got The List Of 2019 Hurricane Names, The UK Is Going Crazy For Potential Baby Names For The Newest Royal!

In case you haven’t seen the list of names yet….anyone you know on it? I’m still waiting for a cool Tracy storm!

Sooooooo Meghan Markle is due this month and betting houses are getting in on the action of predicting the royal baby’s name. Ladbrokes currently has Elizabeth in the top spot with 6-1 odds.

Many think the royal baby will be born on April 21st on Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, hence the reason for Elizabeth to be highest on the list, Diana, Victoria, Albert, Alice, Grace, Phillip, Arthur, James, and Mary.

It is possible that Meghan and Harry could choose a less traditional name, however, names that made the list but probably won’t end up on the royal baby’s birth certificate include, Barack, Theresa, Piers, Donald, and Brexit, let’s hope it’s not Brexit!

What name do you think the seventh in line to the throne will be? I vote DIANA!!!!