“Whisky Drinkers & Hell Raisers”: ZZ Top introducing its own whisky brand, Tres Hombres

Courtesy of Balcones Distilling

ZZ Top has partnered with the Waco, Texas-based Balcones Distilling company to create the band’s own unique brand of whiskey, Tres Hombres, named after the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame trios 1973 studio album.

In celebration of ZZ Top’s legacy, the liquor is made using three different grains — roasted blue corn, barley and rye.

Tres Hombres whiskey is available for pre-order now at BalconesDistilling.com and can be ordered soon at KegNBottle.com. The spirits will be available at liquor stores throughout Texas and in select other states starting in mid-November.

“ZZ Top’s love of Texas runs deep and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate that than by creating something together with Balcones — The Original Texas Whisky,” says the band’s manager, Carl Stubner, about the new collaboration. “Tres Hombres exemplifies what can be achieved when brands care deeply about their respective products and legacy.”

Adds Balcones Distilling’s head distiller, Jared Himstedt, “It was incredible to collaborate with the ZZ Top team to develop an exclusive whisky that celebrates ZZ Top’s and Balcones’ shared Texas roots. To actually get to taste through the blending process with ZZ Top and make a whisky that synthesizes our joint vision for Tres Hombres was an honor.”

In other news, ZZ Top’s 2021 U.S. tour continues this Saturday, November 6, in Key West, Florida. The trek winds down December 12 in Midland, Texas.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.