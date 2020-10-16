Whistle Or Hum A Song Into Google And It Will Find It For You!

We’ve all been there – you can’t remember the name or the lyrics to a song, but you can hum a few bars. Well, now Google has your back.

On Friday, Google announced its new ‘hum to search’ feature, where users can hum, whistle, or sing a melody and Google will try find the song for you.

After 10-15 seconds, Google’s AI will search for the most likely candidates and display song titles, artist information, and even music videos.

