White House Issues New Rules to Govern Press Conferences, Acosta Keeps Pass

CNN says the White House has fully restored reporter Jim Acosta’s media credential. That followed an earlier White House threat to revoke the credential at month’s end when a temporary restraining order expired. A federal judge ordered the White House to temporarily restore Acosta’s credential last week.

The White House recently pulled the pass and accused Acosta of inappropriate behavior at a presidential news conference.

The White House has also issued new rules that Mr. Acosta and all reporters will have to abide by during press conferences.

Per White House letter to Acosta on Nov. 19, here are the new rules for press conferences at the White House. pic.twitter.com/a6C2pmLv2K — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 19, 2018