White House Physician: Trump Gained Four Pounds But is In Good Health

The top White House doctor said Thursday that President Trump “remains in very good health overall,” even though his physical exam showed he gained four pounds since last year’s exam and he is taking a higher dosage of cholesterol medication.

Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, on Thursday released more information about Trump’s exam conducted last week at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“After taking into account all the laboratory results, examinations and specialist recommendations, it is my determination that the president remains in very good health overall,” Conley wrote in a memo summarizing the results.

The president’s height was listed at 6 feet, 3 inches and his weight was 243 pounds, up from 239 pounds in Jan. 2018.

Trump’s body mass index, a measure of body weight based on height, is 30.4, putting him in the category of obese.

Trump’s total cholesterol was 196 mg/dL, down from 223 last year. But his daily dosage of the drug rosuvastatin was increased to 40 milligrams daily.

Conley said there were “no findings of significance or changes to report on his physical exam, including the eyes, ears, nose, mouth, teeth/gums, heart, lungs, skin, gastrointestinal, and neurologic systems.”

The report did not indicate that Trump took a cognitive exam, like he did last year under then White House doctor Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson.

Jackson recommended a diet and exercise plan to Trump last year but a White House spokesman told CNN last week that Trump admits “he has not followed it religiously.”