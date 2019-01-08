White House: Tax Refunds Will Go Out on Time

Despite the partial government shutdown, White House officials say income tax refunds for 2018 will be issued on time.

Many citizens worried that with several government agencies closed or not operating at their full standards due to the government shutdown, their tax refunds would be affected.

Russell Vought, who is the acting director of the White House budget office told reporters Monday that:

“The refunds will go out as normal. There is an indefinite appropriation to pay tax refunds.”

It is unclear how the IRS plans to conduct its operations with the shutdown reaching week three, however, many theorize that they will recall some of their workers who will likely work without pay to issue the returns.